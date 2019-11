Emergency responders on the scene of a crash on Wilson Avenue in Walker in Nov. 27, 2019.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash on Wilson Avenue in Walker Wednesday afternoon, police confirm.

It happened between O’Brien Road and Hall Street. That stretch was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.

Walker Police Chief Greg Long said the victim’s name would not be released until family was notified.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released.