A scene photo of a crash on I-96 near M-6. (Sept. 11, 2022)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on I-96 near M-6 has closed the westbound freeway Sunday afternoon.

Around noon, MDOT said that the westbound freeway was closed at M-6 (exit #46) due to a crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is hurt or how long the freeway will be closed.

News 8 is working to learn more.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.