OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Lappley Avenue NE and M-57 for a multi-vehicle crash.

According to MSP, a Chevy Trailblazer was turning left on Lappley Avenue NE and was rear-ended by a semi-truck. The semi pushed the SUV into the westbound lanes where it was hit by an ambulance.

All lanes of M-57 are closed in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The crash remains under investigation.