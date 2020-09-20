Pedestrian dead in Comstock Park crash

A photo of a crash on Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park on Sept. 19, 2020.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died in a Kent County crash.

Authorities were alerted to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Alpine Avenue between Lamoreaux Drive and Alpine Church Road in Comstock Park.

Michigan State Police told News 8 the pedestrian was hit and killed by vehicle while crossing the road.

The road is closed while authorities investigate the crash. Motorist should avoid the area.

