WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Saturday morning crash has closed the ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers with the Walker Police Department were sent to the ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 for a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the ramp is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s unknown how long traffic will be impacted.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is injured.

The crash remains under investigation.