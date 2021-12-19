Crash causes downed power lines, closure of 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash has caused downed lines and the eastbound lanes of 28th Street between Breton Road and Woodlawn Avenue to be closed due to a crash. No one was seriously injured during the incident, says the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. The downed lines have affected the functioning of the traffic signals at the intersection of 28th Street and Breton Road.

Consumers Energy arrived on scene to inspect the damage, and expect the lanes to remain closed until about 3:00 p.m.

