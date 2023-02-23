A crash on M-6 in Byron Township on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was killed in a crash on M-6 in Byron Township Thursday morning.

Kent County dispatchers said the crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on westbound M-6 near Byron Center Avenue. Michigan State Police confirmed it was deadly.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the westbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are blocked. The eastbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are also blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews work to clear the scene.