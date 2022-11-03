WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Craig’s Cruisers has sold the majority of its locations to a company that plans to bring new attractions to West Michigan.

The Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids-area locations will be owned and operated by Five Star Parks and Attractions. The name will remain the same and all the employees will stay on.

“I don’t think our customers will see a big difference right away,” Craig’s Cruisers CEO Jeff Gebhart said. “However, I think they’re gonna notice some really fun stuff that we’re going to do fairly quick here.”

The Grand Rapids-area Craig’s Cruisers. (Nov. 3, 2022)

Gebhart said the new company will be able to help the family entertainment center expand.

“They’re aggressive in growing,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere. We’re staying here. We love West Michigan, it’s our home.”

Craig Wescott, senior vice president of Five Star Attractions and Entertainment, said the 19 locations the company now owns in nine states will be able to achieve more together.

“(My family) company in (Branson,) Missouri was actually bought as a part of this whole conglomeration that’s now Five Star Parks. I think it brings resources,” Wescott said.

The original Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake will continue to be owned by Craig Cihak.

“They have a lot of properties with campgrounds,” Wescott said. “It made sense for him to just kind of keep all of those things together in Silver Lake.”

An indoor rollercoaster at the Grand Rapids-area Craig’s Cruisers. (Nov. 3, 2022) An indoor rollercoaster at the Grand Rapids-area Craig’s Cruisers. (Nov. 3, 2022) Go-karts at the Grand Rapids-area Craig’s Cruisers. (Nov. 3, 2022)

The company plans to open some new attractions and says it will invest, focusing on giving its customers the best experience possible.

“I don’t know what the next thing is that would come in but I know that I’ve got lots of things in my head that I would love to talk about with the new guys that are coming in and they have some ideas so it’s going to be a fun ride,” Gebhart said.