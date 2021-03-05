COVID-19 outbreak infects 16 at East Grand Rapids HS

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, (WOOD) — Parents and students who attend East Grand Rapids High School should learn sometime this weekend if the students will switch back to virtual learning after Kent County health officials confirmed 16 students at the high school are infected with coronavirus.

The first case was confirmed about a week ago.

“We are tracking to see what kinds of contract they have either in school or outside of the school that caused this outbreak,” Kent County Health Department Community Wellness Division Director Joann Hoganson said.

Many, but not all of the infected students, are on the boys varsity basketball team. Its next four games have been postponed.

In-person classes remained in session Friday.

“We’re in discussions with them and the decision will be made in the next 48 hours, so that by Monday morning families of the students will know if the high school will continue to have in-person classes or of they will go to a hybrid model or if they will go virtual for a short period of time,” Hoganson said.

Currently, the infections appear to be limited to students. Of the symptomatic cases, none have been serious enough to require hospitalization. Still, the numbers have public health officials concerned.

“This is a very substantial outbreak. Sixteen positives in this short period of time is not something we see frequently,” Hoganson said.

The health department is also testing for COVID-19 variants. Those results won’t be back for at least a week.

Wayland Union High School on Friday also announced an increase in cases. It said it will go virtual for two weeks starting Monday. Other district buildings will remain open.

At the start of the week, the state was tracking 123 coronavirus outbreaks tied to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, 29 of which had been reported in the last seven days. Updated data will be released Monday.

All of this raises the question whether the push from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others to resume in-person learning a good idea?

“From the beginning, we said we want to make sure that kids are safe and we must look at safety in a broad construct,” said Godfrey-Lee School Superintendent Kevin Polston, who has advised the governor on education and COVID-19, including a return to in-person learning.

Polston pointed to data that suggests school outbreaks like the one in East Grand Rapids are the exception, not the rule, and also noted the effects of keeping kids at home.

“What we’ve seen is from the (U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s) report back in October that mental health referrals were up 30% for school-aged children. And we’ve seen that kids really want to be engaged with their peers and their teachers in person,” Polston said.

Hoganson, who is the liaison between the Kent County Health Department local school districts, agrees.

“If we can identify quickly where the outbreaks occur and get those kids in isolation and the other students into quarantine, we’re going to try to keep as many students in school as we possibly can,” Hoganson said, also adding another reminder:

“What’s happening in East Grand Rapids now is proof that we need to be very active in trying to stop the spread,” she said. “Right now, we’re putting a lot of hope in the vaccine but we can’t let up in our other areas yet.”