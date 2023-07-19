GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of taking photos up women’s skirts targeted people at his workplace in addition to shoppers at metro Grand Rapids stores, court documents show.

Matthew Kurtz, a 33-year-old from the Rockford area, faces multiple felonies in four separate cases. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

On June 23, deputies say they went to the Walmart on 28th Street for a complaint of a man trying to take a photo up the skirt of a shopper.

“She felt something brush up against her inner thigh and when she turned around she saw an individual very close to her,” Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt told News 8 Tuesday.

The man was wearing a Porsche shirt, leading to deputies identifying him as Kurtz. Kurtz worked as a service consultant for the Porsche dealership on 28th Street in Grand Rapids, investigators said. Sources tell News 8 that Kurtz was fired from the dealership.

Deputies got a search warrant for his electronic devices and seized them. Investigators say Kurtz admitted to taking photographs and video up women’s shorts and skirts for over the last year at various businesses.

In total, 17,000 photos were taken or saved on his device. Some were of clients and co-workers at the Porsche dealership and victims shopping at Target, Meijer and Walmart on 28th Street. About 1,000 of the photos were of a single woman.

Other photos on Kurtz’s device include images of child pornography, deputies said.

Deputies are not sure if Kurtz distributed any of the photos.

They have found several victims but believe there are many more.

“More often than not in cases such as this, we have victims that don’t know that they’re victims,” DeWitt said.

Anyone who may have been affected is asked to contact sheriff’s office detectives at 616.632.6125.