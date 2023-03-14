WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man who died during a fight in Wyoming hotel parking lot earlier this month had been punched in the face.

Authorities say Austin Curtsinger punched Joshua Willow in the face, spit at him and then punched him in the face again. The second punch “caused uncontrollable bleeding in Joshua’s head which (led) to his death,” a police officer wrote in a probable cause document filed with the court on March 7.

The fight happened March 4 at the Hampton Inn on 54th Street at Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming. Police say Willow, 35, of Pennsylvania, and Curtsinger, 24, of Tennessee, were among several people involved in a fight in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found Willow unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Curtsinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony. Online records show he posted and was released from the Kent County jail.