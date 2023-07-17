A surveillance image released by the sheriff’s office shows a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Gaines Township on July 6, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of robbing a bank south of Kentwood earlier this month had been arrested only a week prior, court documents show.

Antonio Douglas, 41, was arraigned Monday on a charge of bank robbery. Bond was set at $50,000.

The robbery happened July 6 at the Chase Bank branch on Kalamazoo Avenue north of M-6 in Gaines Township. According to court documents, the robber handed over a note saying the teller was being robbed and to give him money. The teller gave him $500.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said it got a tip through Silent Observer pointing investigators to Douglas. Court documents said information from a Facebook page supported the tip.

It also led them to body camera video showing Douglas being arrested eight days before the robbery. In that video, he was wearing the same watch and hat as the robber. Surveillance video from three days before the robbery showed him wearing the same watch and hat at Gun Lake Casino. That video showed he also had the same lighter holder as the robber.

Deputies searched Douglas’ home in Grand Rapids on July 11 and said they found the clothes the robber was wearing. Douglas was arrested on a charge of absconding parole. The prosecutor filed a bank robbery charge within days.

Douglas is expected back in court for a probable cause conference on July 26 and a preliminary examination Aug. 2. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.