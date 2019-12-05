Court docs: Double homicide suspect robbed victim

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man accused of stabbing two people to death said one of the killings happened after he robbed the victim, court documents show.

George Yzaguirre was charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the death of Ed Fuller on Thursday morning. Yzaguirre has another arraignment scheduled for the afternoon to be formally charged with the murder of David Isner.

According to probable cause document filed with the court, Yzaguirre admitted to detectives that he robbed Fuller, 63, and then stabbed him multiple times at Fuller’s Byron Township mobile home. Yzaguirre went on to use or try to use Fuller’s credit cards at several businesses, investigators say.

Separate court documents filed Wednesday show Yzaguirre also admitted to stabbing and killing his roommate Isner, 34, on Nov. 28. Detectives said Yzaguirre told them he took offense to something Isner said, so he waited for Isner to lie down, then went into his bedroom and stabbed him repeatedly.

Courtesy photos of Ed Fuller (left) and David Isner (right).

Yzaguirre, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning after walking into a Wyoming Home Depot and telling workers to call 911 so he could turn himself in.

Kentwood police had already been looking for him. Isner’s family reported him missing Monday morning and when officers went to his home, they found what the police chief called an “alarming amount of blood” that told them something violent had happened.