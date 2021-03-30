Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Kent County

by: The Associated Press

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A West Michigan couple has been sentenced to 15 days each in a county jail after an 18-year-old who had drank alcohol during a party at their home later was killed in a crash.

Court records show that David and Nichole Kooistra pleaded no contest Monday in Kent County District Court to misdemeanor allowing alcohol consumption by a minor on premises at a social gathering. Each also has to pay fines and complete one year of probation.

Police have said that John Holmes’ blood-alcohol content was about three times Michigan’s legal limit when the car he was driving went off a road last June, flipped and caught fire.

