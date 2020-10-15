2 charged in connection to fatal June crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been charged in connection to a Kent County crash, which an 18-year-old died.

David and Nichole Kooistra were charged on Oct. 7 with the misdemeanor count of allowing a minor consume drugs and/or alcohol on the premises. If convicted, they face 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. June 20 on Pettis Avenue NE near 2 Mile Road NE in Ada Township.

Related Content Loved ones remember teen killed in crash

Police say 18-year-old John Holmes was driving north on Pettis Avenue when the car rolled over and caught on fire. He died at the scene.

The scene following a deadly crash on Pettis Avenue in Ada Township. (June 22, 2020)

Friends say Holmes was leaving a party.

Holmes played basketball and football at Grand Rapids Christian High School for four years. He was planning to play football at Brown University in the fall.

Their next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.