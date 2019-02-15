Couple celebrates love by giving gift of life Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ruth and Michael Bush give blood in Grand Rapids on Feb. 14, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood couple celebrated their love on Valentine's Day by giving blood.

You can find Michael and Ruth Bush at the Grand Rapids Versiti Blood Center on Fuller Avenue, where they go to donate blood or platelets, every two weeks. They started donating in the early 1980s. Since then, they have each given blood over 190 times and donated close to 24 gallons each.

"With that, they have probably saved over a thousand lives together," said Mara Holzgen, supervisor of Contact Center at Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan.

"I would like to be the woman who has given the most. We did some research and I think 36 is the top right now, so I have a little ways to go," Ruth Bush said.

The couple said their faith drives their giving.

"In the Bible, Matthew says 'to build treasure in heaven' and there is no better way to do that than helping people," Michael Bush said. "We both recognize with each other how much we want to help where we can and when we can."

With Old Man Winter's relentless behavior over the last few weeks, the need for blood is urgent in West Michigan. Eighty mobile drives were canceled last month alone due to the weather.

"There's always a need because blood can't be manufactured and it has a limited shelf life. So there's always a need," Michael Bush said.

The Bushes encouraged all who are able to give blood donation a try.

"Forty years together doing this and we hope we're going to keep doing it a lot more," Michael Bush said.