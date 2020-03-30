Costco changing hours due to coronavirus pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Costco Warehouses is scaling back departments and will operate on a new schedule starting today to help keep employees and shoppers safe.

Costco’s CEO says they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and adapting as they see fit.

There are three Costco locations in West Michigan — two in the Grand Rapids area and one in Kalamazoo.

The new changes will include:

All warehouses will close at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and gas stations will close at 7 p.m.

The store will provide special shopping hours for older members over 60 and those with disabilities. Those will be Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The pharmacy will also remain open for special hours, but you do not have to be a Costco member to use the pharmacy.

Weekend hours at all warehouses will remain the same.

Costco officials say they’ve also limited staff in certain departments to practice social distancing.

More information on the changes can be found online.