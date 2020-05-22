Cornerstone announces plan for in-person classes

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University announced its plans for returning to in-person classes this fall.

The university announced its Return to Operations plan, which includes academic structures and safety practices.

In the academic structure, the university plans to have “agile teaching”, meaning faculty will provide several methods of instruction, to be prepared for if classes need to be switched online.

The academic structure also includes:

On-campus classes scheduled in a way that allows social distancing if needed

Options of remote synchronized learning

Investing in technology for on-campus and online learning

Providing resources such as academic support, technology training, career counseling and mental health wellness

Cornerstone’s safety protocol will include physical distancing, campus sanitation, illness triage and virus testing. Protocol will also be in place for those who become symptomatic of the coronavirus.

The university says it has masks and staff members are trained in proper cleaning recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cornerstone has also hired a third-party contractor to deep clean areas when needed.

“We’ll be ready to serve our students with a complete on-campus learning experience” Cornerstone President Dr. Joe Stowell said. “But if the state of Michigan or our community dictate suspension of on-ground operations, we will be prepared for seamless transitions of part or all of our academics. We are committed to providing our students with a premium Christ-centered education amidst a variety of public health scenarios.”

The university says more details on the plan will be released in June. Additional information on Cornerstone’s plan can be found on the university’s website.