GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A volunteer group is looking to spread some joy to soldiers overseas through the 4th annual Cookies for a Cause event.

People interested in supporting the cause are asked to bake a dozen or more cookies, put them in a disposable container and drop them off at one of the following collection sites on Saturday, Dec. 3:

Sobie Meats, located at 3450 Remembrance Rd. in Walker, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coopersville Brewing Co., located at 1275 Randall St. in Coopersville, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Putt Putt’s Bar, located at 1148 Fulton St. W. in Grand Rapids, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club, located at 11115 Northland Dr. NE in Rockford, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post #28, located at 700 Harbor Dr. in Grand Haven from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Water Cabinetry, located at 4845 Airline Rd. Suite 4 in Muskegon, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Handwritten cards and kids’ drawings will also be accepted. The preferred size is four-by-six-inch cards.

Volunteers will spend Sunday, Dec. 4, creating assortments of different cookies into new containers and attaching a handwritten card. The containers will then be wrapped in plastic, packaged, and shipped to deployed soldiers.