CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposal to redevelop the former Silver Lake Golf Course into a park and housing has stalled.

On Tuesday night, the Cannon Township Planning Commission voted to table its rezoning decision regarding The Villages of Silver Lake so the developer and respective neighboring housing associations can figure out road access, according to Cannon Township Zoning Administrator Ed Lockhart. The current plan would use private roads in the adjacent Silver Lake Condominiums and Silver Lake Estates communities to access the new development.

The developer of The Villages of Silver Lake wants to build 48 homes and reserve two lots for future use on 37.4 acres of the site located at 7901 Greenbrier Drive NE, just east of Silver Lake. The remaining 137 acres would become a public park.

The developer pointed to a need for housing and the Cannon Township master plan, which flags the former golf course as a site for neighborhood residential development.

However, some neighbors disagree with the proposal. Lockhart told News 8 Tuesday night’s meeting was filled with community members opposing the project.

The former Silver Lake Golf Course property would need to be rezoned from rural residential district to a residential planned unit development district for the project to proceed. The Cannon Township Planning Commission expects to revisit the proposal in 60 days.