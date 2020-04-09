Construction zone poster contest for students at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are looking for something for your kids to do while they are stuck at home, the Kent County Road Commission and Kentwood Public Works Department have a project they can do.

The two entities are opening their annual Work Zone Safety Poster Contest to all students this year.

The poster contest supports National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from April 20 to April 24. It promotes using caution and care while driving through a work zone.

“Our operations have been modified to align with state directives and recommendations from the (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) and county health department to help keep our employees and community safe,” said Steve Warren, KCRC managing director, in a press release. “While the only orange barrels currently on the road are associated with critical maintenance, we continue to plan for the future and the restoration of long-term improvements. Therefore, we want to remind motorists of the simple steps that will help everyone stay safe when more work zones, and orange barrels, return.”

Students are being asked to design a caution sign that focuses on one of three safety tips for driving through work zones.

Stay Focused/Avoid Distractions. Dedicate your full attention to driving. Avoid distractions like using a phone, eating or adjusting dashboard controls like the radio.

Dedicate your full attention to driving. Avoid distractions like using a phone, eating or adjusting dashboard controls like the radio. Obey Flaggers and Work Zone Signs . Flaggers are people who help direct traffic safely through work zones. It is important that motorists obey directions given by flaggers and any temporary traffic control signs or devices. These help to define a safe path through the work zones.

. Flaggers are people who help direct traffic safely through work zones. It is important that motorists obey directions given by flaggers and any temporary traffic control signs or devices. These help to define a safe path through the work zones. Slow Down, Move Over. Workers are often just feet away from motorists. That’s why Michigan’s “Move Over” law requires drivers to move over one lane when an emergency or road agency vehicle is on the side of the road with its lights flashing. If it is not possible to move into another lane due to traffic, weather, or road conditions, the motorist should slow down and pass with caution.

To create the poster either draw the sign in the shape of a diamond or you can print off a template.

To submit the design simply post it to your Facebook or Instagram account and tag Kent County Road Commission or you can take a picture or scan it and email it to Maura Lamoreaux at mlamoreaux@kentcountyroads.net.

Just make sure to include the student’s first name.

The deadline for the contest is April 24.