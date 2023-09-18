WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker had to be extracted from under a construction truck and was hospitalized Monday, police say.

Around 2:23 p.m., Walker police were called to a construction site on Richmond Street near Wilson Avenue in Walker for a worker who had been pinned under a front-end loader. First responders were able to extract the worker from under the vehicle by Walker fire, police and department of public works. Life EMS, Buds Wrecker and Aero Med also assisted.

The worker was taken to the hospital in “critical condition,” police said.

It is not clear what led up to the worker being trapped beneath the truck.