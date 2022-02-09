Construction starts on new Ada House hotel

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Work is now underway on a new hotel called the Ada House.

Local leaders and AHC Hospitality, who is behind the project, held a groundbreaking for Ada House Wednesday morning. AHC Hospitality also manages the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, JW Marriott and Courtyard by Marriott in Grand Rapids.

The site is off River Street across from Legacy Park in Ada Township. When complete, it will be a three-story boutique hotel.

The 37,000-square-foot Ada House will feature 42 rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. It’s expected to create up to 40 jobs. Placed on the banks of the Thornapple River, it will be within walking distance from the downtown Ada area.

Developers boasted that the project will do for Ada what the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel did for downtown Grand Rapids.

“I’m just amazed at how much has changed. It wasn’t too long ago when we just had a strip mall there,” Vice President and Managing Director of AHC+Hospitality George Aquino said. “The Ada House will be like the epicenter of this project in the village and this is where really the center of gravity will pull to this.”

The new hotel is expected to open in summer of 2023.