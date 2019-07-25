Concrete slab spill closes M-6 ramp at US-131

Uncategorized

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound M-6 ramp to northbound US-131 in Kent County is closed while crews work to clean up cement slabs that slid off a flatbed truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the flatbed was taking the loop when it lost its load of prefabricated cement slabs around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities were able to keep the ramp open until just before noon.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

It’s unclear when the ramp will reopen. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links