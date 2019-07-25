Concrete slab spill closes M-6 ramp at US-131

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound M-6 ramp to northbound US-131 in Kent County is closed while crews work to clean up cement slabs that slid off a flatbed truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the flatbed was taking the loop when it lost its load of prefabricated cement slabs around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities were able to keep the ramp open until just before noon.

It’s unclear when the ramp will reopen. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.