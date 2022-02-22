Comstock Park man facing child porn charges

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Comstock Park man faces child pornography charges following a Michigan State Police investigation into his online activity.

Donovan Jay Dekorte, 22, was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 11, according to MSP.

His arrest followed an undercover investigation by MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the execution of a search warrant at his home.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.