PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Comstock Park High School varsity boys basketball coach has died, according to school officials.

Kendra Faustin, CPHS assistant principal and athletic director, confirmed to News 8 that Tyler Edwards died of suspected cardiac arrest. He was 27 and had worked at the school for one year.

“Words cannot express the loss we feel by the passing of Coach Tyler Edwards. Tyler invested wholeheartedly in our kids, families and community. His genuine care for others and his infectious smile will live forever in the many lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edwards Family and his girlfriend, Ms. Kayla Brooks,” Faustin said in a statement.

An undated courtesy photo of Tyler Edwards. (Courtesy Kayla Brooks)

Brooks told News 8 that Edwards would have turned 28 years old next week on Aug. 26.

The school noted it has grief counseling available for students.

