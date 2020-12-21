Company organizes toy donation, collects $10,000 in gifts

HOG Cannabis Co. organizes a toy donation where about $10,000 in toys was raised then passed on to the Cannon Township Fire Department’s Toys for Tots drop-off center. (Courtesy)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With less than a week until Christmas and in a year as challenging as 2020, many more people are depending on the season of giving.

A small cannabis company called Healing Organic Garden (HOG) put out the word that it wanted toy donations. With the help of both the West Michigan cannabis industry and the community, it raised about $10,000 in toys.

“The next step was to come to Cannon Township and hopefully overwhelm them with the amount of toys that we brought them,” said John Elms, co-owner of HOG Cannabis Co.

“It’s not easy for people to want to accept a donation. And I think it’s a lot easier when it’s a toy — it’s a lot easier when you know it’s for your kids,” Elms continued.

The Cannon Township Fire Department has been a Toys for Tots drop-off center for more than a decade and this was by far the biggest donations it’s ever seen.

“It’s not often you have a dump truck show up full of toys,” said Lt. Lonnie Herrington of the Cannon Township Fire Deptartment. “It really put a smile on our face during these difficult times.”

About 600 toys are donated to the fire department each holiday season, but this year, it has more than doubled that number with a little over 1,400.

“We are very proud of the community and how they’ve stepped forward in a time that has been very difficult on many to provide that support to the children,” Herrington said.

The holidays will be different for a lot of families this year, but this initiative is helping save the season for kids all over West Michigan.

“I’ve already had the best Christmas gift I could,” Elms said. “The reality is there’s a lot of people out of work right now and we have to give back.”