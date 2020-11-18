Companies team up to provide Wi-Fi, cameras on school buses

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two companies are teaming up to give students access to an internet connection on school buses as well as safety video technology.

Officials say this ensures students are both protected on school buses while still having reliable access to the internet during these unprecedented times.

Through this partnership between Pro-Vision Video Systems in Byron Center and Kajeet, schools can do things like record live video, upload that video online from outside of the bus and better monitor the health of students.

They say it will also help with contact tracing if a student does get exposed or test positive for COVID-19.

“It gives us an ability to remotely look at the video to see who they might’ve been sitting next to,” said Corey Mathews, the director of the transit division at Pro-Vision.

Up to 65 students can connect to the Wi-Fi system at once and amid school closures, the buses can be parked in school parking lots and neighborhoods to create community hot stops for students.