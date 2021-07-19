Community supports delivery driver shot on the job in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers are showing support for a pizza delivery driver who was shot on the job in Wyoming Sunday night.

Lombardo’s Pizza employee Jordan Esposito said he went to confront a group of men attempting to steal his vehicle when he was shot in the leg.

Wyoming police say it happened right outside the pizza restaurant on Lee Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police on the scene of a shooting in Wyoming on July 18, 2021.

“It all happens so fast,” 23-year-old Esposito told News 8 on Monday. “I just see myself going at this guy trying to stop him from taking my property and then in a matter of a second, you see the gun and then got shot in the leg. You just don’t expect it to happen.”

The bullet passed right through his thigh, just missing the bone or any major arteries.

Esposito was released from the hospital and is back home recovering on crutches.

Back at Lombardo’s Pizza, customers called in throughout the day to check on the beloved delivery driver after hearing the news.

Community members have been sending well wishes and even some donations as the owners of the pizza shop created a GoFundMe account to help with Esposito’s medical bills.

“It’s nice that you know they’re standing up for me and (having) … my back for something that shouldn’t have happened,” Esposito said about the community’s show of support.

Although the suspects didn’t get away with Esposito’s car, police said the three masked men did flee the scene and remain at large.

Anyone with information can contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.