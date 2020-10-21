Community reacts to death of Peter Secchia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community is reacting to the death of Peter Secchia, a former U.S. ambassador, West Michigan businessman and philanthropist.

Secchia died at his home Wednesday morning, family says. He’s worked with several organizations locally and nationwide, which are responding to his death.

THE GERALD R. FORD PRESIDENTIAL FAMILY AND FOUNDATION

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our great friend, Peter Secchia, and our hearts and prayers go out to Joan and their four children—Stephanie, Sandy, Charlie, and Mark. What a remarkable legacy Peter leaves behind. Whether he’s remembered as an entrepreneur rebuilding Grand Rapids, or as a philanthropist making life better for the people of Michigan, or as a counselor having the President’s ear, or as an ambassador bridging connections to Italy, Peter made things happen. He was bigger than life. Everything he did, he did with gusto. Just look at how he was devoted to his family, generous to his friends, fierce in his beliefs, and unwavering in his support for the causes he held dear.



Peter and our dad first met back in 1964, during one of our dad’s congressional campaigns, and it seems he’s been part of our family ever since. Dad and Mom treasured his playful sense of humor, good counsel, and abiding friendship; also the good-natured rivalry between a Spartan and a Wolverine. Our family will miss Peter. We will remember his generous spirit and be inspired by his determination to make everything he touched better than he found it.



Thank you, Peter, for letting us share in your wonderful life and journey.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE, HONORING THE SECCHIA INSTITUTE FOR CULINARY EDUCATION

Businessman, ambassador and philanthropist Peter Secchia was a staunch supporter of higher education, and was well-known for his love of great cooking. At Grand Rapids Community College, he found a place to combine both passions. Mr. Secchia, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 83, generously supported GRCC’s culinary programs through the years. The Secchia Institute for Culinary Education is known internationally for attracting top faculty members and preparing students for rewarding careers in the hospitality industry. “Peter Secchia understood the importance of supporting his community, and how a community college education can transform a person’s life – and, in turn, make that community stronger,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “With his support, our culinary students have become among the best in the field, working around the globe and right here in West Michigan.” GRCC’s culinary program was renamed after Mr. Secchia and his wife, Joan, in 2007. The state-of-the-art Pietro and Regina Amphitheater, named after his grandparents, was added in 2012. The 54-seat facility is used for teaching, cooking demonstrations and special events. “My grandparents were just wonderful people,” Mr. Secchia said at the unveiling of the amphitheater. “I am very proud of all of these students and really honored to be celebrating that Pietro and Regina are still alive and their spirit is in this room.” Peter’s Pub, named for Mr. Secchia, was launched in 2016 as part of GRCC’s Fountain Hill Brewery, tapping into the demand created by Grand Rapids’ growing craft beer industry.

Secchia Institute for Culinary Education programs are housed in the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center at 151 Fountain St. NE, and also include the Heritage Restaurant and Art & Bev’s restaurant. “This is a tremendous loss for West Michigan.,” said Chef Werner Absenger, Secchia Institute director. “In large part, the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education is a world-class culinary school because of Mr. Secchia’s generosity and contagious drive for excellence. Mr. Secchia always wanted to make sure our students had the tools necessary to become successful hospitality industry leaders. His spirit and drive for excellence will be sorely missed. Our most heartfelt sympathy goes to Mr. Secchia’s family and friends.” Mr. Secchia’s family also supported the installation of a statue of Helen Claytor on GRCC’s Juan Olivarez Student Plaza in 2014 as part of the Grand Rapids Community Legends project. Claytor was a civil rights activist and the first African-American president of the national YWCA. “Peter Secchia touched so many lives throughout West Michigan,” said Dr. Kathryn K. Mullins, vice president for College Advancement and executive director of the GRCC Foundation. “He believed our students are capable of great things and worked to make sure they had the support they needed to achieve them.” Grand Rapids Community College offers learners of all ages opportunities to gain credits for degrees or transfer and in-demand career skills leading to rewarding careers. GRCC was established in 1914 – Michigan’s first community college — and offers affordable classes on weekdays, evenings, Saturdays and online at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.



GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY

Leaders at Grand Valley State University and in West Michigan are mourning the death of philanthropist Peter Secchia, who died October 21 at his home. He was 83. Secchia was a longtime Grand Valley University Foundation director and a generous West Michigan philanthropist who had a special passion for education. “Peter is a Grand Valley icon who played a deeply influential role in the growth of the university over the years,” said President Philomena V. Mantella. “His passion for education and the growth of our community has made a tremendous difference in West Michigan and he will be missed.” Peter Secchia, along with his wife, Joan, gave generously to a number of areas in the university. He was an active supporter of the Seidman College of Business. The Secchias were recognized for their gifts to the L. William Seidman Center with the Peter F. Secchia Family Wing. They also created the “Peter F. Secchia Lecture Series,” which highlights national and regional business leaders who discuss trends and current issues. Diana Lawson, dean of the Seidman College of Business, said Secchia’s generosity touched many students. “Peter’s influence on the Seidman College of Business cannot be underestimated. Generations of Grand Valley business students and alumni will benefit from his generosity and his legacy here will live on in them,” Lawson said. The Secchia Family Foundation provided the lead gift for one of the downtown living centers at Grand Valley in 2000. Secchia Hall was named in honor of their generosity. Peter also initiated the Ambassador Secchia International Studies Scholarship, which will ensure that students have the opportunity to study business and public administration overseas. This scholarship plays an important role in ensuring financial barriers can be overcome for students who wish to pursue studies in Italy. Peter was a director and later Advisory Cabinet member for the Grand Valley University Foundation and served on the committees for the Grand Design 2000 and Shaping Our Future campaigns. Secchia was granted an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by Grand Valley in April 1991.

THE RIGHT PLACE, INC. PRESIDENT AND CEO BIRGIT KLOHS

Grand Rapids has lost an icon in the passing of Peter Secchia. More than a business leader, community leader and philanthropist, Peter was a giant in our community. My heartfelt condolences go to Joan and the Secchia family. Peter’s love for this city and its economic success was second only to his love of Michigan State University, for which the community will remain indebted to him for his leadership in bringing MSU’s College of Human Medicine to the Medical Mile. There are countless new opportunities our region has experienced in the health sciences due to his efforts in strengthening MSU’s relationship with Grand Rapids. His list of accomplishments and philanthropic endeavors will leave a lasting mark on our region. I am grateful to have worked alongside Peter on several projects, and will remain grateful for the opportunity to have known him.

UFP INDUSTRIES

The employees of UFP Industries, Inc., formerly Universal Forest Products, Inc., are mourning the passing of former Chairman, CEO and president Peter Secchia, who died of natural causes on October 21. After growing up a poor kid from Demarest, N.J., Peter became the architect of UFP’s early expansion into a respected multinational corporation, and became known as a philanthropist, confidante of U.S. presidents and diplomat. Peter joined Universal Forest Products in 1962 after graduating from Michigan State University and led the company from 1971 until 1989. He left the company to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Italy from 1989 until 1993 (appointed by his friend, President George H.W. Bush, whom he met through his friend President Gerald R. Ford), then returned as chairman of the board until his retirement in late 2002. Peter was loved and esteemed by generations of UFP employees, who knew him as the vigor behind the company’s growth from $1 million in sales in 1962 to $386 million in 1989. (UFP Industries’ 2019 sales were $4.5 billion.) He is remembered for his energetic spirit and commitment to the well-being and success of UFP employees. His legacy includes an employee profit sharing and retirement trust fund, which was established in 1972 with an initial contribution of $10,000 and grew to more than $23 million by 1991, just before the fund was replaced with a 401(k) profit-sharing plan. He also founded a scholarship fund that has provided more than 320 four-year scholarships to children of UFP employees since its founding in 1989. Peter was known for many firsts in the construction industry, including just-in-time inventory systems. Before the company went public, he branched into restaurants (the flagship – Pietro’s, named after his grandfather – remains a popular restaurant in Grand Rapids today) and athletic clothing retail. He was known as much for his irascible ways as for his generosity, humor and disdain for political correctness. No detail was too small for his attention. He was impatient. Smart. Demanding. (He required a lot of employees but no more than he required for himself. No one could outwork him.) And no one could get things done like him. He convinced Michigan State University to relocate its medical school to Grand Rapids, Michigan. (And he raised $40 million to get it done. Today, the headquarters for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine—the Secchia Center—is a cornerstone of the success of the City of Grand Rapids.) When Peter decided Grand Rapids should have a park bigger than Central Park in NYC, he made it happen. Today, Millennium Park hosts thousands of visitors each year who swim in its lakes, bike and hike its trails, and use its beautiful pavilions for weddings and events. In addition to his many business achievements, Peter is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and is greatly admired for the endless generosity he and his wife, Joan, have extended to many organizations and charitable endeavors throughout Michigan. Peter was often a quiet giver, avoiding public recognition for gifts to private individuals and causes. Although the Secchias’ beneficiaries are too numerous to name, they have had a significant impact on the lives of students, children, families and communities throughout Michigan, and beyond. Arriverderci, Peter! Grazie!

WEST MICHIGAN POLICY FORUM

