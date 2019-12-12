Community raises nearly $2,000 to help relieve student lunch debt

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Northview Public Schools received a special gift from members of their community — some of their lunch debt paid off.

Community members started a GoFundMe page to raise money for families who were behind on paying for school lunch. They raised nearly $2,000 in under a week.

“It won’t cover all of our student lunch debt, but for the families that it does help and does support, It’s gonna be a huge source of relief for them,” said Liz Cotter, deputy superintendent of Northview Public Schools.

Dan Timmer of Timmer’s Discount Store was one of the people who donated to the fund. He said he knows the need of the community because he was once on the other side.

“To help get that off peoples backs, especially this time of year, it’s a big deal to us,” Timmer said. “Northview is a great community. I know it’s there. People are always willing to give and I love that. That’s why I’m here.”

Cotter said it’s just what their community does.

“The Northview community comes together,” Cotter said. “When we have families and students in need there is no question that our community will come together to support each other.”