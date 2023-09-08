GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — Monday will be 22 years since 9/11. You can help remember that day with the stair climb at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday.

There were 2,977 people total who were killed when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a rural area in Pennsylvania.

“As time passes, historical events fade from people’s memory by doing this every year. With the ceremony, it’s definitely a reminder of how many lives were lost and the sacrifices first responders make every day,” Jason Clauser, captain of the Algoma Township Fire Department, said.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can do that at 8 a.m. The welcome ceremony will start at 9 a.m., with the climb immediately following.

Participants will climb the stairs at the stadium equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. There were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 EMS who died while saving civilians from the aftermath of the attacks.

Before each person climbs, they will read off the name of someone who was killed and then ring the bell.

It’s $30 for adults to participate and free for children under 18. You can donate at the event or on the Grand Rapids 9/11 Stair Climb website.

Event organizers hope to raise $30,000 to support local firefighters and the families of fallen firefighters.

The participants will have a pancake breakfast when the event is over. They can also go to the Whitecaps game on Saturday night at a discounted price.