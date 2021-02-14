Community mourns loss of longtime Comstock Park coach

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students, faculty and community members gathered Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to a beloved Comstock Park High School wrestling coach.

James “Jim” Olson died Feb. 8 after a sudden cardiac issue. His family held a memorial service at the high school gym where dozens of people, including coaches and staff from rival teams, showed up to pay their respects. Olson was 69 years old.

“It’s been extremely tough. It was very sudden. Dad was healthy, so this was pretty devastating for us,” said LeAnn Olson, the coach’s daughter.

Olson spent about 40 years in Comstock Park Public Schools where he taught health and science and later went on to coach football, baseball and wrestling. His family says he began coaching wrestling in 1979.

An undated courtesy photo of Jim Olson.

“He was that teacher that gravitated to the students that were tough, that maybe other teachers gave up on,” Olson said of her dad. “He wanted to see the best in you, even if you maybe didn’t see it yourself, and really push you to achieve being the best person that you could be.”

Olson, who is one of three children, says her dad inspired both her and her sister to become teachers too.

“I went to a lot of the “bring your daughter to work days” with my dad and I was able to see the connection he made with a lot of students,” said daughter Kelly Olson.

An undated courtesy photo of Jim Olson as he coached the Comstock Park High School wrestling team.

An undated courtesy photo of Jim Olson as he coached the Comstock Park High School wrestling team.

Olson’s family is now planning to continue his streak of giving back by creating a scholarship for CPHS students. They’re calling it the “Stache N Dash.”

The scholarship is named after their dad’s iconic mustache in part. They say the other part of the name refers to the “dash” between a person’s birth date and death date. They recalled their father saying how important it is to make your dash count.

The Olson family says they want to continue cheering on students the same way their dad did.

“He would hope that you don’t give up. He would hope that, like Leann was saying, that you just strive to get it done,” Kelly Olson said.

The Olson’s say the scholarship will be awarded to students who exemplify Coach Olson’s beliefs and values and wish to further their education via college or trade school. They’re still working on the application process for the scholarship. They say they’re hoping to give out the first scholarship in May and continue it for many years to come.

In lieu of flowers, the Olson’s are asking community members to make a donation to the Stache N Dash Scholarship fund. Money can be donated via check, Zelle or Venmo. For more information, email stachendash5121@gmail.com or visit the family’s website.