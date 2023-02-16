GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Community leaders want to make it simpler to fly out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which means easier access.

There will be an informational meeting Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to get feedback on potential locations for a new highway on and off ramp near the airport. The meeting will be held at the Wisner Center at the Kent District Library’s Cascade District Library at 2870 Jack Smith Avenue SE.

The Grand Valley Metropolitan Council has an Airport Access Study that is considering several possible locations between the airport and the Thornapple River to add one new highway on/off ramp.

You can learn more about the Airport Access Study and fill out a survey at the GVMC website.