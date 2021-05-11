City of Walker names next police chief

Capt. Keith Mankel, who will become the police chief in Walker July 31 after Chief Greg Long retires. (Courtesy)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker has selected its next police chief.

Capt. Keith Mankel will take over as chief July 31 as current Chief Greg Long retires.

“Captain Mankel has been a tremendous leader for our City for many years and has a strong following not just within our police department, but also our City staff and other local agencies,” said Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr said in a Tuesday statement announcing Mankel’s promotion to chief. “As a second-generation Walker police officer, Keith has a great understanding of the challenges faced in law enforcement today and knows what we need to do in continually adapting to the needs of our growing community.”

Mankel has been with the department since 1993, working as a dispatcher, patrol officer and sergeant before being promoted to captain in 2016. He has earned multiple chief’s merit awards, a department lifesaving award and has been officer of the year. He was also a Walker firefighter for seven years.

Chief Long, whose official last day is Aug. 1, announced in March that he was retiring. He has been a police officer for 35 years.