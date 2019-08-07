City agrees to bury woman next to parents

The city of Cedar Spring says Gracia Blanchard can’t be buried in a plot purchased by her parents. (July 31, 2019)

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Springs decided to grant a woman’s dying wish to be buried next to her parents in a city cemetery.

In July, 24 Hour News 8 told the story of Gracia Blanchard, whose body was in limbo because the city didn’t allow her to be buried in the plot — even though it is already paid for.

Blanchard her fiancé about the plots her parents purchased at Elmwood Cemetery. When she died, he told the funeral home to make the arrangements.

However, her family initially hit a roadblock from Cedar Springs, which runs the cemetery.

The city says the deed did not specifically name the daughter as having the right to be buried in the plots purchased by her parents — even though she is their only child.

Despite other cemetery’s policies that plots are automatically passed down to next of kin, Cedar Springs wanted more proof.

The family says the city finally reached a cousin, who confirmed the parents wanted their daughter buried there.

Cedar Springs will be discussing cemetery rules at its city council meeting Thursday evening.