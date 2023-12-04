PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the past 26 years, William “Bill” Schrader heads out to LMCU Ball Park and gets to work setting up holiday light displays.

He is the owner of the Christmas Lite Show, which features hundreds of handmade displays. Over the years, the show has grown from one semi-trailer full of lights to eight.

“It’s all about putting smiles on kids’ faces of all ages,” Schrader said.

Every year, the show welcomes more than 50,000 people who drive through the display or ride the Memory Lane Train. Schrader said they try to add something new each year to change up the show for regulars and help everyone create new holiday memories.

“People like to see something different, and we like to do that also,” Schrader said.

Some new additions this year are a 26-foot-tall tunnel full of thousands of icicle lights and the Santa House. The Santa House is where you can meet Santa and take pictures with him. The new space will open this season. Tickets can be purchased online for a specific time slot. All proceeds from the Santa House benefit the Grand Rapids Veterans’ Home.

“People love to see Santa, and it is priceless to see the looks on kids’ faces when they see Santa,” Schrader said.

Before starting the Christmas Lite Show, Schrader served in the military for 29 years. He said he employs many veterans and wants to do something special this year to honor those who have served and are currently serving.

On Thursday, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the show will be free to all veterans and their families.

The show is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The show ends on Dec. 31. You can purchase tickets here.