Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibition opens at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, the University of Michigan Health-West Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibition opens Tuesday at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The exhibition, which runs through Jan. 2, features 46 trees and displays representing countries and cultures from across the globe. The event is in its 27th year.

The goal is to honor the sounds of the season including music, bells and gongs that are played during holiday traditions.

Steve LaWarre, the vice president of horticulture at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, says the exhibition has something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s so much fun watching people come through because they see things that are familiar from their own childhood perhaps. There are also so many different cultures and traditions that are represented that might be brand new that you can learn about and discover things that you may not have known before,” said LaWarre.

More information on special events and hours can be found online.