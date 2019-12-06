Children’s hospital patients design cupcakes for fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital were able to design their dream cupcakes.

The children were able to work with bakers at Salted Cupcake to bring their designs to life. The cupcakes are on sale Friday.

Customers can grab these cupcakes at the Salted Cupcake, located at 2481 32nd Street in Kentwood, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. A food truck will also be parked in front of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Each cupcake costs $4 and proceeds go to the hospital’s annual radiothon fundraiser.