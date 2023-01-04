KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were injured, one of them seriously, in a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of 60th Street and Wing Avenue. The Kentwood Police Department said one of the vehicles involved had a woman and two children, ages 4 and 5, in it.

One of those children was pinned in and had to be freed by firefighters.

The 4-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 5-year-old was listed in fair condition at the hospital.

Police said both drivers were cooperating with their investigation and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved.