Child hit by car near Rockford, critically injured

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child was critically injured after being hit by a car near Rockford Thursday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. in Algoma Township on Wolven Avenue NE, just north of 10 Mile Road.

The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time, but the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The child’s age has not yet been released.

Information about the driver also hasn’t been released.

A portion of the road was shut down as authorities investigate.

News 8 will provide more information as we learn more.