6-year-old boy hit by car, killed near GR

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Cascade Road and Laraway Lake Road in Cascade Township. (June 13, 2019)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a truck east of Grand Rapids Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road SE in Cascade Township.

Emergency responders said the boy was riding his bike and was with his father. They were crossing Laraway Lake Road in the crosswalk when they boy was hit by a truck that was turning from Laraway onto Cascade. Authorities say the driver, a 22-year-old from Ottawa County, didn’t see the child.

The boy was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said his injuries were fatal.

His name was not immediately released.

The boy’s father wasn’t injured.

The road was closed for more than two hours while authorities investigated. On Thursday night, the sheriff’s office was still determining who had the right-of-way at the time of the crash, but said the driver wasn’t using drugs or alcohol and that boy was wearing a helmet.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the boy was 7 years old, based on earlier reports from authorities. This story has since been updated to reflect his correct age.***