WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a violent start to the year for the city of Wyoming. Three people have been killed, more than all of 2021 and on pace for the record eight killings the city saw in 2020.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Chief Kim Koster says all three killings this year involved a family dynamic or relationship.

An undated photo of Khalise Brewer. (Courtesy Lanae Brewer)

“The thing about the Walmart case and the two previous homicides that we’ve had this year, they do involve domestic situations,” Koster told News 8. “And that’s concerning to me. It’s not a lot that law enforcement can do to prevent those.”

The first killing of the year involved a toddler, when Khalise Brewer was shot and killed on Feb. 9.

Brewer was just 2 years old.

Her father, Seninta Parks, faces multiple charges including open murder in her death.

The second killing happened this weekend at a Wyoming apartment. Sakina Muhammad, 21, now faces murder charges in the death of her boyfriend Kwan Winston, who was shot and killed Sunday.

Muhammad is accused of shooting Winston in the arm and head in the apartment building where the two lived on Taft Avenue, court records say. She has been charged with open murder and possession of a handgun.

Court records show the couple had a violent history: Kwan recently pleaded no contest to trying to strangle his girlfriend on two occasions. In one case, she told police she armed herself with a pair of scissors to defend herself.

An undated courtesy photo of Kwan Winston.

An undated courtesy photo of Sakina Muhammad.

“Of course it’s concerning when you hear that there’s allegations or that there’s been assaults in the past,” Koster said. “That’s where I say I wish that people had the opportunity to resolve some of those issues or get out of a relationship that’s abusive.”

In the third killing, a man is accused of shooting the father of his wife’s children. It happened Monday at a Walmart parking lot.

Tyray Holliday now faces multiple charges, including open murder, in the death of LaVail Walker.

“I understand the concern when something significant like that happens in a Walmart parking lot, it’s obviously sparked some fear in people,” Koster said. “What I want them to know is that the city of Wyoming is safe and even that location is a safe location.”

The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)

Since the shooting Monday, Wyoming police have increased patrols along 54th Street.

“Visibility is really important,” Koster said. “Not that it could have prevented this case but it might have. If you see a police officer, whether they’re conducting a traffic stop or they’re just in the area and you see a police car, I think that is a deterrent to criminal behavior.”

Holliday and Muhammad are both expected to make their first court appearances Thursday.

Koster pointed to two domestic violence resources in Kent County for people who need help: Safe Haven Ministries and the YWCA.

Safe Haven Ministries can be reached through their 24/7 crisis phone line by calling or texting 616.452.6664 or online at safehavenministries.org. YWCA can be reached through their helpline at 616.454.9922 or by going to ywcawcmi.org.