Conceptual renderings submitted to the Cascade Township Planning Commission show what the future 28th Street SE Chick-fil-A may look like.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.

(A conceptual rendering submitted to the Cascade Township Planning Commission shows what the patio outside the 28th Street SE Chick-fil-A may look like when complete.)

“We are always looking for new opportunities to continue serving the greater Grand Rapids area. It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Grand Rapids in Winter 2022,” the company stated in a message to News 8.

A company spokesperson confirmed the new restaurant is located in Cascade Township but would not elaborate on an exact opening date.

West Michigan’s next Chick-fil-A will be at 5528 28th St. SE, near the Cascade Township Meijer store. The site was previously home to Romano’s Macaroni Grill which closed in 2017 after 14 years in business.

A site plan approved by the Cascade Township Planning Commission in January calls for a 4,997-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor dining patio and a two-lane drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A is also working on opening another restaurant in the area, but the company is not disclosing the location or grand opening date for that restaurant.

Chick-fil-A opened its first West Michigan location in February 2017. Fans camped out overnight to be the first inside the restaurant off Kalamazoo Avenue just south of M-6 in Gaines Township. Chick-fil-A restaurants can now also be found in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Battle Creek, Holland, Kalamazoo, Norton Shores, Walker and Portage.