Cheesecake Factory looks to hire hundreds before opening

A rendering of The Cheesecake Factory for Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cheesecake Factory is looking to hire nearly 300 workers before its November opening in Woodland Mall.

The company says it’s looking for “Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an energetic, fun environment” to fill the openings, which include cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts. Those interested can apply on The Cheescake Factory’s website.

In announcing the hiring spree, The Cheesecake Factory touted its title of being among FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.”

The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in the renovated mall in March. This will be the state’s second Cheesecake Factory and the only one in West Michigan.

The 8,500 square-foot Kentwood restaurant will serve up its first meal Nov. 5.