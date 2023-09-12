A look inside the new fall exhibition at Frederick meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. (Frederick Meijer Gardens)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As the seasons turn to fall, the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park are getting festive with a new exhibition.

Chrysanthemums & More is this year’s fall horticulture exhibition at the gardens. The new exhibit, which opens to the public on Friday, will feature massive displays of colorful chrysanthemums and plenty of other fall foliage.

The exhibition will span 158 acres of the park near Grand Rapids and will also contain plenty of activities for families to enjoy while observing the pieces. These include a glow garden and Halloween celebration leading up to the holiday. More can be found by clicking here.

The exhibit will last until Oct. 30. You can plan your trip to the gardens by clicking here.