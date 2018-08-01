Kent County

Charter laying off 51 people in Walker

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 05:10 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 05:10 PM EDT

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Charter Communications is laying off 51 people in Walker.

In paperwork filed with the state, Charter said it was ending its some operations at its facility on Walker Avenue north of I-96. The facility will remain open, but it won't house residential sales support anymore.

Employees were notified by June 5 that they would be laid off by Aug. 9. Most are sales support coordinators.

