GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman faces charges in a deadly wrong-way crash on US-131 in Wyoming earlier this year.

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez is accused of operating while impaired causing death and reckless driving causing death in the crash that killed Willow Yon, 21, of Fowlerville, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. It was not immediately clear when Rodriguez-Hernandez would be arraigned.

The head-on crash happened around 3:15 a.m. March 27 on US-131 between 28th Street and Burton Street in Wyoming.

An undated photo of Willow Yon. (Courtesy Ava Yon)

Police previously said a 22-year-old wrong-way driver, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, hit Yon head-on. Yon was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Yon was a student of industrial design at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, family said. Friends said she was on her way home from work when the crash happened. After the crash, Rodriguez-Hernandez was in critical condition.