Charges issued in August crash that killed teen, injured others

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who was behind the wheel during an August crash near Grand Rapids that killed a teen and injured four other passengers now faces several felonies.

Deja Patterson, 21, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, four counts of OWI causing serious impairment of a body function and four counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment, the Kent County prosecutor said.

The crash happened Aug. 28, 2021, on S. Division Avenue at 84th Street in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said at the time that a Patterson, then 20, causing her car to hit two utility poles.

Three people were thrown from the car and one of them, 17-year-old Toyionna Gibbs of Grand Rapids, was killed.

Patterson was seriously injured, as were four other passengers.

The OWI and reckless driving causing death charges are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The other charges are each five-year felonies.

