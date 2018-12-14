Charges against mom who hit boy with SUV outside school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities investigating after a pedestrian was struck at Chandler Woods Charter Academy in Plainfield Township Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother who hit her 8-year-old son with her SUV outside a school in Plainfield Township is facing charges.

Tiffany Kosakowski was formally charged Friday afternoon with second-degree child abuse and reckless driving causing serious injury. She was distraught as she left the courthouse on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The charges were filed in connection to the incident that happened around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 11. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office previously said surveillance video from nearby Chandler Woods Charter Academy showed Kosakowski's third-grader hanging from the passenger side front door handle just before he lost his grip and was run over by the rear tire of her SUV.

A charging affidavit filed in court stated Kosakowski was aware of the boy's presence at the front passenger side door handle when she drove away.

The boy was last listed in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with trauma to his head and torso.

Investigators say Kosakowski stopped immediately, tried to help her son and has been very cooperative with the investigation.

